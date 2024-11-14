WELBY RESIGNATION: Archbishop Kaziimba makes fresh call for children’s safety

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, has called on the church and Christians to take proactive steps in safeguarding children, as he responded to the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

Welby resigned following growing criticism over his handling of sexual abuse allegations within the Church of England, particularly a scandal involving the late John Smyth, a former church figure who abused dozens of young boys over several decades.

In a statement issued by his office, Archbishop Kaziimba expressed sorrow over the revelation of systemic cover-ups within the Church of England, highlighting the deep harm caused to victims due to leadership failures.

“It grieves us deeply that so many people suffered from the continued abuse of John Smyth over many years simply because the church’s leadership covered up the abuse, did not uphold the moral teaching of the Bible and the church, and failed to defend the vulnerable,” said Kaziimba.

The archbishop added that, unfortunately, it is this same compromised leadership that has caused the deepest divisions within the Anglican Communion.

Kaziimba, who led the Church of Uganda to align with the Global South Fellowship of Anglican Churches (GSFA) in opposing the Church of England’s stance on issues of marriage and sexuality, emphasized the importance of a church leadership that upholds moral integrity.

He condemned the failure to act on reports of Smyth’s abuse, noting that the church’s reluctance to intervene allowed the abuse to continue unchecked for decades.

However, on behalf of the Church of Uganda, the Archbishop assured the Church of England of his prayers, asking that they lift high the cross of Christ, restore the authority of Scripture, and proclaim the unchanging Gospel in a changing world.

He also extended prayers to Archbishop Welby and his family, as well as for the ongoing healing of all those who have suffered abuse.

Welby’s Tuesday resignation followed the publication of an independent review into the abuse carried out by John Smyth, who is believed to have sexually, physically, and psychologically abused over 100 young men and boys, both in the UK and in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Smyth, who died in 2018, is said to have exploited his position within the church to perpetuate his abuse.

The report, which criticized both Welby and other senior Church of England leaders, found that the failure to report Smyth to the police when allegations first emerged a decade ago may have allowed him to avoid justice. The revelations have sparked widespread outrage, and more than 8,000 members of the Church of England’s General Synod signed a petition calling for Welby’s resignation.

Quoting the famous biblical verse; let the children come to me, Kaziimba reiterated the Church of Uganda’s commitment to child protection, emphasizing the need for church and Christians to create safe environments for children.

“I urge all of us to go the extra mile to ensure that children are safe by creating a conducive environment for them to be born, raised, and nurtured. Jesus said, “Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these” (Matthew19:14),” he added.

The timing of Welby’s scandal and Kaziimba’s statement coincides closely with the Church of Uganda’s designation of November as a month to focus on children. This initiative aims to raise awareness and tackle the unique challenges faced by children, particularly those with special needs.

The provincial office placed a special emphasis on promoting efforts to remove barriers to their well-being and ensure that all children receive the support they need to flourish.

