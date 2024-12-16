Archbishop Emeritus Odama celebrates 50th year as priest

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Archbishop Emeritus John Baptist Odama has marked the 50th anniversary of his ordination as a priest in a colourful celebration held at St Joseph’s Cathedral in Gulu City. Archbishop Emeritus Odama 77, was ordained a priest on December 14, 1974 from Arua Diocese.

The Golden Jubilee celebration marked under the theme “To serve is to lead and to lead is to serve” was held on Saturday and attracted hundreds of people from different walks of life.

In his homily during a mass held to celebrate the golden jubilee milestone, Odam told the Christians and dignitaries that learning from the teachings of Jesus Christ helped him to lead a responsible leadership throughout his 50 years of priesthood.

Archbishop Emeritus Odama noted that through the celebration, he intended to ask for forgiveness from the populace in the region whom he could have wronged during his ministry and offered forgiveness to those who could have wronged him.

He used the golden jubilee celebration to also plead with President Yoweri Museveni to grant clemency to prisoners who have been in remand for a long period without their cases successfully tried in court.

“I want to make a special appeal to our President of Uganda to grant clemency, especially to prisoners who have stayed so long and their cases have never been tried, but they remain in remand for so many years. Could you grant them what they call presidential mercy?” said Archbishop Emeritus Odama.

During the celebration, State Minister for Northern Uganda Rehabilitation Dr Kenneth Omona who represented Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja launched a book written about Archbishop Emeritus Odama titled Stop Fighting, Start Talking.

The book authored by John Ashworth a missionary who worked in South Sudan and Sudan details the life of Archbishop Odama, and his work in ensuring peace prevails in Northern Uganda, the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) conflicts, and the post-conflict healing and restoration of Northern Uganda.

Archbishop Odama retired on March 22 this year after serving for 25 years from 1999 to 2024 as the first Metropolitan Archbishop of Gulu. He was replaced by Archbishop Raphael p’Mony Wokorach the former Bishop of Nebbi Diocese.

URN