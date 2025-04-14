ARCHBISHIP OBBO: Fundraising marks a crucial step toward revitalizing St Anthony Hospital Tororo

COMMENT | ARCHBISHOP DR EMMANULE OBBO | I thank the Executive and Members of the Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL), the friends of the Archdiocese, all the men and women of goodwill, individuals, businesses, and organizations for the generosity exhibited towards the development of St. Anthony Hospital, Tororo.

The hospital, initially established in the late 1960s by Bishop John Francis Greif under the management of the Franciscan Sisters and now under the management of the Archdiocese of Tororo, continues to serve thousands of patients in Eastern Uganda and Western Kenya. To date, it functions as a referral hospital for Tororo and surrounding districts, providing essential services to the community as a non-profit institution. The hospital’s pivotal role in the region is a primary referral centre.

Nevertheless, a lack of significant renovations over the years has left 60% of its structures in severe disrepair. Its renovation is not just about buildings; it is about restoring the hospital’s ability to handle more advanced medical cases that are increasingly prevalent in the region. Without adequate health care locally, patients with complex health issues are forced to travel long distances, particularly to Kampala which places a significant financial burden on them and their families.

Due to the pressing need for quality health care closer to home and in a bid to uplift the facility, the Christians of the Archdiocese of Tororo, through their organization, the Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL), have organized a fundraising dinner. Through this renovation project, the hospital’s leadership envisions transforming St. Anthony Hospital, Tororo into a better quality hospital and equipping it to manage complex illnesses using modern technology.

This fundraising marks a crucial step toward revitalizing St. Anthony Hospital, Tororo and ensuring that quality health care remains accessible to all patients who look for better health care services.

Your contribution will make a difference to St. Anthony Hospital, Tororo as it gets a new face.

I wish you God’s blessing in all your endeavours.

This comment by+ Most Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Obbo, A.J, METROPOLITAN ARCHBISHOP OF TORORO is published in the St Anthony Hospital Tororo Fundraising Souvenir Magazine published by The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL). Get yourself a copy from the TADAL publicity committee.