ANITA AMONG: The Church deserves our support in building schools, hospitals

I congratulate and pay tribute to the Church for consistently being co-workers with government in advancing the growth in the health and education sectors, efforts which have uplifted lives and created a vast pool of competent human capital necessary to drive the transformation agenda of Uganda.

COMMENT | ANITA ANNET AMONG | The linkage between the Church and government in supporting our communities to bridge education and health services provision gaps cannot be overstated.

It is, perhaps, one of the most significant relationships that continue to cement the bond between the people and the Church, as it manifests itself directly in their struggles for socio-economic development and human capital development.

It is the same philosophy which compels us as a Legislature to stand shoulder to shoulder with all faith-based academic and medical institutions as they play a significant role in complementing the government’s efforts in those sectors.

Moreover, their costs, unlike some players in the typical private sector, are not necessarily motivated by the calculus of profit, but by egalitarian undertakings – with the ultimate intention of improving the welfare of God’s people.

To this end, the Catholic Church has made a significant and illustrious contribution towards uplifting communities in areas of social services, and now also in financial inclusion through, for instance, Centenary Bank, the totality of which is the improvement of the social welfare and standing of especially the ordinary Ugandans.

This is the background that is necessary to provide proper context to the current efforts to fundraise for the rehabilitation of St. Anthony hospital, Tororo.

Let me be clear, provision of health services is one in which there is always room for more players, given the growing needs of the population for medical services.

This requires all individuals with capacity, and most especially institutions such as the Church, to fully participate in investing in those areas to create an upsurge in the provision of health services, which is a critical component conducive to the production of a population capable of meeting the growing demands of the 21st century.

The efforts to fundraise for such a noble cause, therefore, is our turn as people raised by the Church spiritually, healthcare-wise and educationally – to contribute and build the muscle of the Church in supporting the next generation of citizens so that they can meaningfully contribute to the transformation of their country.

Let us ensure that when the time comes to hand over the baton of leadership to the next crop of leaders in all spheres of life, we have created a path for the less fortunate to have a meaningful shot at opportunities and life through supporting these faith-based health and academic institutions.

In giving and supporting worthy causes, it should be noted that what is important is never the quantity, but a giving heart will invite the blessings of God, however little the offer may be.

I, therefore, congratulate the leadership of the Church for that historical and continuing contribution, and ask all believers to unreservedly support the Church of Jesus Christ.

This comment by Anita Annet Among(MP) SPEAKER OF PARLIAMENT is published in the St Anthony Hospital Tororo Fundraising Souvenir Magazine published by The Tororo Archdiocese Development Association of the Laity (TADAL). Copies of the magazine are still on sale.