Another group of 88 stranded Ugandans arrives from Brazil, Canada

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Another group of Members of the Watoto Children’s Choir has returned home after more than three months in Brazil. They are among the 88 Ugandans who landed at Entebbe International Airport last evening on flights from Canada, Brazil and the Caribbean.

The choir, with 26 members was stranded in Brazil following the closure of all borders as countries struggled to forestall the spread of coronavirus disease. With their caretakers, the young choir members, a mother and her child departed from Brazil on Saturday for Entebbe Airport aboard Ethiopian airlines.

Altogether, more than 600 Ugandans returned home over the weekend, in a process that was coordinated by Uganda’s Embassy in Washington, DC. Majority of them, from the United States of America, the Caribbean and Qatar. They include holders of US visitors visas, student and research fellow visas and Ugandan resident permit holders who failed to travel back after the closure of all borders on March 23, 2020.

They have now been checked into institutional quarantine, which will last 14 days before they are allowed to travel to their respective destinations within the country.

In April, the government registered a total of 2,400 Ugandans who were stranded in 66 countries across the world due to travel restrictions. Those still overseas will return in phases, to avoid congestion in the 37 gazetted quarantine centres.

URN