Alupo, Nabbanja approved as Vice President and Premier, respectively

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Parliament has approved the appointment of Hon. Jessica Alupo and Robinah Nabbanja as Vice President and Prime Minister, respectively.

The two leaders were approved in accordance with Article 108 of the Constitution which requires Parliament to approve the two presidential designees by a simple majority.

The new Speaker of Parliament, Rt Hon. Jacob Marksons Oboth chaired the sitting of the House on Thursday, 28 May 2026 to carry out the constitutional mandate of approval.

Their approval means they will serve their second terms in the positions they held in the previous term.

Sheema South Member of Parliament, Ephraim Kamuntu who moved the motion to approve Alupo said that she is most fit candidate for the position, tracing her leadership experience from the time she served as Minister for Education and Sports, State Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, and as an instructor in military schools.

“She has served with dedication and distinction when she served in executive, legislation and military, not forgetting she served as deputy head girl and a head girl in secondary and primary school respectively,” Kamuntu said.

Kamuntu described her as a transformative leader and patriot with passion for peace and conflict resolution, noting that she is pursuing a PhD in Peace and Conflict Studies at Makerere University.

Kampala Central Division Representative, Minsa Kabanda who seconded the motion hailed the Vice President for

ably representing the President and country at local and international platforms such as the 2025 United Nations General Assembly in New York, African Union Heads of State summits and BRICS meetings.

“She has carried Uganda’s voice to the world stage, addressing global leaders at different meetings, thus presenting her good complementary role to the President to deliver Uganda to the world stage,” Hon. Minsa Kabanda said.

On Nabbanja, MPs hailed her hands-on, hardworking and down-to-earth character exhibited during her just concluded term as Premier.

“As the first woman to hold that position, she oversaw the exemplary performance and discharge of government business. She coordinated the Covid-19 response where she ensured relief cash reached the listed beneficiaries,” said Lira City Woman MP, Ruth Aceng, who moved the motion to approve Nabbanja.

Aceng added that Nabbanja played a key role during natural disasters, where she visited affected communities and ensured relief items reached the actual beneficiaries.

On government business in Parliament, Aceng hailed the Premier for excellent performance adding that she tabled several motions, responded to 99 per cent of Prime Minister’s questions and ensured that questions directed to ministers were responded to.

Vice President Alupo expressed gratitude following her re-appointment pledging further commitment to service.

Alupo called on the Speaker to steer Parliament with dignity and decorum focusing on interests of the electorate.

“Let us stick to what unites us rather than what divides us. The opportunity has been bestowed upon us by the people of Uganda to serve them, especially bearing the vision of wealth and job creation,” she said.

The newly-approved Vice President also tasked MPs to connect grassroots masses to the economy by moving the 33 million households into the money economy.

Premier Nabbanja pledged to strengthen the link between the Executive and the Legislature.

“I commit to continue building on the strong foundation already in place by effectively leading a robust service delivery team, both political and technical, that responds to the needs of the people,” she said.

In a related development, the Speaker revealed to the House that the National Unity Platform (NUP) had re-appointed Joel Ssenyonyi as the Leader of the Opposition and Jinja South Division East MP, Paul Mwiru as the Chief Opposition Whip.

Ssenyonyi called on all Members of Parliament to keep the government in check. “Keeping government in check is for the good of all of us, and we should happily do that,” he said.

He also asked the Speaker to actualise his remarks on the fight against corruption and ensure fair and equal treatment to all members.