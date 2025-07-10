Alonso keen not to forget heavy loss to PSG

NEW YORK, the United States | Xinhua | Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said he and his players should never forget the 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

“We’re going to lose many times, we have to win many more times, but whoever thinks that they’re never going to lose, I think they’re fooling themselves. Tomorrow we will start another stage of the day of rest, to refresh our heads a little. Let’s not forget it, but don’t let it drag us down too much,” Alonso said.

The 43-year-old Spaniard’s side lost its edge in front of 77,542 fans at MetLife Stadium, most of whom were Real Madrid supporters.

“It wasn’t just the pressing that was bad, it was the fluidity in our playing, it was everything,” he said.

Kylian Mbappe, who moved from PSG to Real Madrid last summer, struggled in his first start of the tournament – and his first game against his former club.

“Mbappe and Vinicius? No, we will talk about the whole team, not just individuals,” Alonso stressed.

“We need to build a team. A team that plays together as a unit, in every phase. That’s the goal,” he said. ■