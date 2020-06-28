All Kampala taxis to have a new look

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Having completed the registration exercise of all taxis in Kampala, the Ministry of Works and Transports will soon issue special route stickers for use in the city.

“Taxis will soon be easily identifiable with route charts, numbers, areas of operation. This will help curb insecurity and bring order in the industry,” the ministry’s head of Public Relations Susan Kataike said.

The chart specifies the name of the taxi owner, car registration number, terminal or park of origin, route number and details of the route up to the final exit from the city.

Taxis will be expected to operate on specific stages in parks, and specific route, and not to operate on streets but some defied the directives.

KCCA has gazetted eight parks in Kampala. They include Old, New, Natete, Nakawa, Usafi, Namayiba, Kisenyi and Namirembe.

The issue of the parks remains an issue, with Mustafa Mayamba the Chairman of Uganda Transport Development Agency-UTRADA arguing that taxis from Old taxi Park cannot fit in the other taxi parks in town. He says that when KCCA was renovating the new taxi park, they had more space to place taxis, for instance, the Namirembe and Namayiba Parks that were by then not yet well-established.

He says KCCA should permit taxis to operate on three streets, Burton Street around Aponye Mall, Channel Street and Nakivubo Mews opposite Owino Market as renovations of the Old taxi Park continue.