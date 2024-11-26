Alien Skin remanded after DPP opposes bail in Nsambya Hospital case

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has opposed the temporary release of musician Patrick Mulwana, commonly known as Alien Skin, and his bodyguard, Julius Mugabi, who are seeking bail on charges of grievous harm against doctors at St. Francis Hospital.

Mugabi was remanded last week, while Alien Skin appeared Monday for charges from Luzira Prison, where he has been detained for almost a week, facing robbery charges related to an iPhone. The two accused appeared before Chief Magistrate Esther Adikin for a bail application hearing, which followed the reading of charges against Alien Skin.

The court heard that on November 19, 2024, at St. Francis Nsambya Hospital in Kampala, Alien Skin, Mugabi, and others still at large, unlawfully caused grievous harm to Dr. Zaidi Matovu, Alex Odongo, and Anthony Munyanda. Both denied the charges and requested bail, citing their constitutional rights, their innocence, and the fact that they have never been convicted. They also presented substantial sureties, including Alien Skin’s mother, Juliet Nanyanzi.

However, state prosecutors objected to their bail applications, arguing that Alien Skin, as the leader of Fangone Entertainment, could interfere with the ongoing investigation and the arrest of 18 other suspects still at large. The prosecutors also pointed out discrepancies in the documents presented by the sureties, particularly regarding their places of residence. Some of the Local Council One documents did not match the addresses listed on the sureties’ National Identity Cards.

Chief Magistrate Adikin remanded the duo to Luzira Prison until November 28, 2024, when the court will rule on their bail applications. Earlier, Alien Skin’s supporters gathered in large numbers outside the court, causing chaos and demanding his release. This comes after a violent incident at St. Francis Hospital, where Alien Skin and his group allegedly assaulted two doctors and a security guard.

The incident stemmed from the death of Joram Tumwesigye, a member of Fangone Entertainment, who died shortly after being admitted to the hospital following a car accident in Makindye. Alien Skin’s legal troubles further escalated last week when he was charged with robbery.

Prosecutors allege that in September 2024, at Makindye Division, Alien robbed Mubiru Salim of an iPhone 15 Pro, valued at Shs 3.5 million, Shs 480,000 in cash, and a wallet containing personal documents, including a national ID. The prosecution also claims that Alien used violence during or immediately after the robbery.

Alien denied the robbery charges and was remanded until December 9, 2024, as investigations continue. Unofficial sources suggest that additional charges may be brought against the musician for his violent conduct. Police reports link Alien Skin and his entourage to multiple violent incidents, including an earlier assault on Tonny Ntale, a bouncer at Vox Bar in Makindye.

