Al Ahly celebrate CAF Champions League triumph over Zamalek

*CAF CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FINAL

Al Ahly 2 Zamalek 1

Cairo, EGYPT | THE INDEPENDENT | Al Ahly still remember and celebrate their iconic 6-1 victory over Zamalek in 2002, but thanks to their victory in the CAF Champions League Final that makes it celebration of another 6-1 over Zamalek in Africa.

Friday night’s victory is Al Ahly’ sixth victory over their rivals in African competitions that they have only lost one match against .

Al Ahly’s first match against Zamalek in Africa was in 1994 in the CAF Super Cup and they lost the match 1-0.

11 years later, Al Ahly met Zamalek again in the CAF Champions League semi-finals and won both legs 2-0 and 2-1.

Finally , I had to come to Nile River to catch the big Fish. pic.twitter.com/Jo6ITY3j3T — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) November 27, 2020



Al Ahly’s third victory over Zamalek in the African Competitions came in 2008 when they won one match over Zamalek in the competition’s group stage while the second match ended with a draw.

Al Ahly achieved a fourth victory over Zamalek in 2012 CAF Champions League group stage thanks to a goal from Mohamed Abou Trika, while the fifth victory came at the same stage in the next season.

Al Ahly achieved their sixth victory in African competitions over Zamalek on Friday night at the CAF Champions League final.

South African coach Pitso Mosimane becomes the third coach to win the CAF Champions League with two different teams. Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns.

*****

SOURCE: Al Ahly.com