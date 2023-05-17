Airtel unveils new ‘Reason to imagine’ brand campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Uganda has launched a new brand campaign focused on building a deeper emotional connection with Africa’s youth.

The campaign includes a new strapline for Airtel Africa: ‘Reason to Imagine’. It is driven by the insight that in Africa, imagination is the only qualification that matters and showcases Airtel Africa’s role in harnessing this potential by delivering relevant solutions to consumers that enhance digital and financial inclusion.

The ‘Reason to Imagine’ campaign highlights Airtel Africa’s status as an enabler of young people’s

dreams and ambitions, whatever these might be. To this end, the campaign seeks to celebrate the energy, creativity, and innovation of Africa’s young people.

Airtel Uganda’s Managing Director, Manoj Murali said, “It’s a well-understood fact youth are central to achieving Uganda’s potential. About 53% of Uganda’s population is under the age of 30 and empowering this new generation is transformative for the future of this country and the region.

Uganda Needs “More of You campaign” revealed the potential of young Ugandans who are harnessing the power of technology to transform their lives and their communities.

Murali added: “Through this new campaign, we are reaffirming Airtel Uganda’s commitment to advancing the progress of Africa’s young people by providing the connectivity to turn every situation into an opportunity.”

The ‘Reason to Imagine’ brand campaign is Airtel Africa’s most ambitious yet. It comprises a series of television commercials and a combination of market-specific print, online, outdoor, and mobile creative executions.

The current title sponsorship of The Voice Africa is an example of how Airtel Africa is giving the youth a reason to imagine by partnering with The Voice to bring the show to the continent. The Voice Africa showcases exceptional African musical talent in a show that also features a high-profile panel of coaches and TV hosts. One of the 100 selected talents will eventually be crowned ‘The Voice Africa’in a live show that is currently airing on free-to-air TV stations across the continent and Airtel TV. This is one of the initiatives that Airtel Africa has invested in to promote youthful talents and expertise in education, sports, and the innovation sectors.