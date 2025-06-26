Airtel Africa reinforces commitment to ESG

Airtel Africa plc publishes Sustainability Report 2025 reinforcing commitment to ESG impact while advancing digital and financial inclusion across 14 markets

London, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | Airtel Africa has this week published its Sustainability Report 2025, reaffirming its corporate purpose of transforming lives by expanding access to essential digital services, supporting inclusive economic growth, and advancing environmental stewardship throughout its operations. Airtel Africa is a leading provider of telecommunications and mobile money services across 14 African countries.

In 2024/25, Airtel Africa made significant progress in bridging the digital divide, advancing financial inclusion and supporting underserved communities through strategic investment in connectivity, people, and sustainable practices.

Airtel Africa’s chief executive officer, Sunil Taldar said: “This year’s achievements, from connecting 2,176 schools through the UNICEF partnership to reaching 44.6 million Airtel Money customers with near-gender parity, prove that the power of technology is a catalyst for gender balance. At Airtel Africa, we believe in not only expanding networks, but we’re also building bridges to education, financial security, and sustainable growth for Africa’s next generation.”

Taldar added that Airtel Africa is connecting the unconnected, giving millions access to voice, data, and mobile money services—driving economic opportunity and enhancing access to essential services.

“Through inclusive digital services and affordable financial products, Airtel Africa is empowering individuals and communities, particularly women, to fully participate in the digital economy. By providing free connectivity and online resources to schools, Airtel Africa is helping young people reach their full potential. A growing agent network also supports employment and entrepreneurship opportunities across its footprint.”

Airtel Africa is committed, the chief executive officer said, to reducing the impact of its operations on the environment through investment in renewable energy solutions and responsible waste management. The Sustainability Report 2025 adheres to the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and GSMA telecommunications industry standards.

VIEW THE REPORT HERE

Key ESG highlights:

Providing underserved communities with access to reliable network and connectivity:

2% population coverage across 14 markets (up from 80.4% in 2023/24)

36,159 4G infrastructure sites, including more than 15,300 in rural areas.

Continued investment of $670m in network expansion and modernisation to boost speed, coverage and capacity.

Bridging the digital divide, driving financial inclusion and addressing gender inequality

4 million data customers (+14.1% vs 2023/24)

6 million Airtel Money customers (+17.3%), with 44.2% Airtel Money customers who are women (+6.2% vs 2023/24)

7 million Airtel Money agents in our distribution network (+23.4% vs 2023/24)

2% women in the workforce across the Group (up from 28.3% vs 2023/24)

Unlocking potential through education and employment opportunities

2,176 schools connected to the internet free of charge (up from 1,201 in 2023/24)

Minimising the impact of our operations on the environment

500 off-grid sites converted to on-grid power, reducing reliance on diesel generators.

93% of total waste recycled (+3% vs 2023/24)