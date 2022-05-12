Thursday , May 12 2022
Stanbic Bank Uganda
Home / AFRICA / Aircraft with 11 on board missing in Cameroon

Aircraft with 11 on board missing in Cameroon

The Independent May 12, 2022 AFRICA Leave a comment

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | Cameroonian Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe on late Wednesday reported the loss of radio contact with an aircraft with 11 people on board.

Bibehe said in a statement the aircraft was located finally in the forests near Nanga Eboko, a locality in the Centre region.

“Rescue workers are currently on the way to the site where the plane is located to provide assistance to its occupants,” Bibehe said.

The aircraft left the capital Yaounde and was heading to Belabo, a town in the East region of the country.

Local media reported that passengers on board were workers of an oil company. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved