Aircraft with 11 on board missing in Cameroon

Yaounde, Cameroon | Xinhua | Cameroonian Minister of Transport Jean Ernest Ngalle Bibehe on late Wednesday reported the loss of radio contact with an aircraft with 11 people on board.

Bibehe said in a statement the aircraft was located finally in the forests near Nanga Eboko, a locality in the Centre region.

“Rescue workers are currently on the way to the site where the plane is located to provide assistance to its occupants,” Bibehe said.

The aircraft left the capital Yaounde and was heading to Belabo, a town in the East region of the country.

Local media reported that passengers on board were workers of an oil company. ■