Aggrey Oriwo named new ADMI CEO

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) appointed Aggrey Oriwo as the new chief executive officer, taking over from Dr Laila Macharia who moves to chair the board.

Oriwo has extensive experience leading digital transformation across business intelligence and media sectors. He was previously the managing director at global research firm Ipsos, overseeing the East Cluster Business Unit.

“I am incredibly excited by this tremendous opportunity. The world of work and the trajectory of careers are changing, and we must provide fit-for-purpose training in emerging areas,” said ADMI CEO Aggrey Oriwo.

“A strong college sector is essential to the strength of Africa’s workforce, and it is critical now more than ever to shape our young professionals in a way that they find rewarding demand-driven careers,” he added.

Aggrey will lead the expansion of ADMI’s digital training solutions designed to help businesses and individuals upskill and reskill in high-demand areas.