Agago vigilante group kills two suspected Karamojong cattle thieves

Agago, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local vigilantes in Agago district have killed two armed suspected Karamojong cattle thieves. The two were killed in a botched livestock raid from Paimol sub county on Tuesday

Linos Ngompek, the Agago Resident District Commissioner told Uganda Radio Network in an interview Wednesday that the deceased persons are suspected to have crossed from Kotido district. He says the two were part of a larger group which invaded Paimol sub county at night and were pursued by a local vigilante group using bows and arrows.

He says the vigilante group comprising youthful men was formed recently to protect livestock following increased invasion by armed Karamojong cattle thugs.

Ngompek says the vigilante group has so far killed six Karamojong cattle thieves since May this year with the backing of the army and police.

According to Ngompek, despite the heightened security in Omiya Pacwa, Adilang, Lira Kato and Lapono sub counties which borders Karamoja region, the raiders have always found their way into the district through the porous borders. More than 700 soldiers have been deployed in the recent past to man the borderline according to Ngompek.

Paimol sub county chairperson George William Kilama says the cattle thieves have invaded the sub-county twice this week and made off with six animals. He says four cows were stolen from Lubul village in Taa Parish and two others from Kokil village in Pacabol parish but were later recovered by a team of vigilantes, soldiers and police.

Over the weekend, the vigilantes also killed another Karamojong cattle thief in Ananga village, Paimol sub county.

Last week, the Fifth Division Commander, Brig Michael Kabango said that the army is set to commence forceful disarmament of Karamojong warriors because of the increased gun violence and cattle raids.

******

URN