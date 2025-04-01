African women are living longer and healthier lives – here is why

African women are forging a healthier future, blending innovation, agency, and tradition to reshape healthcare and reclaim their well-being.

SPECIAL REPORT | BIRD AGENCY | When Seliyian Lokerra, 28, went into sudden labour late in her third pregnancy last year, she braced for the worst.

In her rural Kenyan community, childbirth had long been a perilous gamble, and having two children already offered little reassurance. But in the event, Halima delivered her daughter safely, in a solar-powered clinic, under the care of a skilled midwife, just as she had twice before.

Lokerra’s story is no longer an outlier. Tracking by the World Health Organization (WHO) Africa, shows women across Africa are living longer, healthier lives than ever before.

The average life expectancy for African women has risen by nearly 10 years since 2000, now hovering between 65 and 67. According to Statista, an online portal providing global data and insights, women outlive men by around 4 years.

Maternal mortality rates have significantly declined, from a peak of 718 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births in 2000 to 442 in 2017 — a reduction of nearly 39%.

There are signs that cervical cancer deaths — a leading killer — are declining for the first time in decades. WHO cautions, however, that progress could be lost and encourages regular screening.

The progress made in African women’s health is attributed to improved access to skilled birth attendants, better emergency obstetric care and increased awareness about maternal health.

Africa is home to 756 million women, matching the number of men, according to the Africa Population Clock, which tracks the continent’s population growth in real-time.

In countries like Rwanda, government-backed initiatives have made maternal care more accessible. Rwanda’s universal healthcare model ensures that even women in remote areas can access prenatal and postnatal services.

Similarly, South Africa’s groundbreaking HIV programs have integrated maternal health services, reducing the risk of mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

In North Africa, countries like Morocco and Tunisia are seeing significant advancements in women’s health. Morocco has implemented sweeping reforms in healthcare, focusing on maternal and child health.

According to the National Library of Medicine, Morocco cut its maternal mortality by 68% and neonatal mortality by 52% between 2000 and 2017/2018 — outpacing its North African peers.

Tunisia, meanwhile, has been a leader in reproductive health. The country boasts one of the highest contraceptive prevalence rates in Africa, at around 62%, according to United Nations data.

The right to use contraceptives and the right to abortion have been protected under the law in that country since 1961 and 1973, respectively.

Family planning programs have also played a critical role in empowering women to take control of their reproductive health and have contributed to lower maternal mortality rates across the region.

Still, for many African women, the challenge lies in accessing healthcare, especially in rural areas. But countries such as Ethiopia have made remarkable strides in addressing this gap.

Ethiopia’s Health Extension Program trains women as community health workers. These workers provide services ranging from family planning advice to prenatal care, in even the most remote villages. The program has been hailed as a model for other countries aiming to improve healthcare delivery at the grassroots level.

Similarly, Egypt’s healthcare initiatives have emphasised rural outreach. The “100 Million Healthy Lives” campaign launched in 2018 has screened millions of women for diseases such as breast cancer and hepatitis C, ensuring early detection and treatment. These efforts have significantly reduced mortality rates and improved overall health outcomes for women in rural Egypt.

On cervical cancer which remains a major health issue, coordinated efforts are making a difference.

In Zimbabwe, the government has partnered with international organisations to expand HPV vaccination campaigns and improve screening programs. As of 2022, the country achieved 75-86% HPV vaccine coverage among 10 to 14 year-old girls, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

In Uganda, a robust national cervical cancer program has seen a rise in screenings and awareness campaigns, which have reached thousands of women. WHO Africa credits these efforts with reducing cervical cancer deaths in the region.

Algeria is integrating cervical cancer screenings into routine healthcare services, making it easier for women to access care.

Women-led innovations are also changing the landscape, and in the entrepreneurial space, women are driving change. In Nigeria, the health-tech startup Helium Health has revolutionised access to medical records and improved efficiency in hospitals, benefitting thousands of women, while the MyDawa app delivers medicine in East Africa.

In West Africa, Senegal’s Baobab Circle uses digital tools to manage chronic diseases like diabetes, which disproportionately affect women.

“The transformative change needed in our healthcare systems will be driven by women, who are already at the forefront of delivering healthcare and understand the unique needs of their communities,” Cyril Seck, Digital Strategy Advisor to Africa CDC told Speak Up Africa last year.

He highlighted that programs like AWiDH’s mentorship, which empowers women entrepreneurs using technology to expand healthcare access—advancing Africa’s progress toward Agenda 2063.

In Kenya, the rise of women-led maternal health initiatives, such as Jacaranda Health, have had a profound impact. By providing affordable, high-quality care to underserved populations, these programs are reducing maternal mortality and improving overall outcomes for mothers and newborns.

The battle against harmful practices such as female genital mutilation (FGM) is seeing progress, though much work remains. Somalia, which has one of the highest FGM prevalence rates in the world, has witnessed small but significant shifts thanks to education campaigns led by local women’s groups. According to UNICEF, FGM rates among Somali girls aged 15-19 have begun to decline, a testament to the power of grassroots advocacy.

In Sierra Leone, the government’s recent ban on traditional female genital mutilation (FGM) for girls under 18 has been celebrated as a milestone. Advocacy groups are now working to ensure the law is enforced while continuing to educate communities about the harms of the practice.

Mental health is gaining attention as a vital aspect of women’s healthcare.

In Tunisia, mental health services are becoming more accessible, with clinics offering counselling and support for women dealing with issues such as postpartum depression and trauma. These efforts are reducing stigma and encouraging more women to seek help.

South Africa has also taken steps to address mental health, integrating it into primary healthcare services. Initiatives like the Sadag Mental Health Line provide confidential support to women across the country, addressing a critical gap in care.

Traditional knowledge also continues to play a role in shaping healthcare solutions. In Tanzania, traditional birth attendants are being trained to work alongside medical professionals, ensuring safer deliveries while preserving cultural practices. This approach has been particularly effective in reducing maternal mortality in rural areas.

In North Africa, the use of herbal medicine remains prevalent. Countries like Sudan and Libya have seen increased collaboration between traditional healers and modern healthcare providers, creating a more holistic approach to wellness.

Despite the remarkable progress, challenges persist. In some regions, access to healthcare remains limited, and cultural barriers can prevent women from seeking care. Financial constraints and a shortage of trained healthcare professionals also pose significant hurdles.

However, the story of African women’s health is one of resilience and innovation. From the bustling streets of Lagos to the remote villages of the Sahel, women are taking charge of their health and shaping the future of healthcare on the continent.

*****

SOURCE: Seth Onyango, bird story agency