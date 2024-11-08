Africa Youth Employment Clock launched in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | In a collaborative effort to address the critical issue of youth unemployment in Africa, the World Data Lab (WDL) and the Mastercard Foundation announced the launch of the Africa Youth Employment Clock in Uganda. This initiative signifies a significant step towards a more inclusive future for the continent’s young population.

Projections indicate a near 100 million increase in Africa’s youth population by 2030. The Africa Youth Employment Clock is a groundbreaking digital platform designed to empower stakeholders with the necessary data to tackle this challenge.

This one-of-a-kind tool utilizes cutting-edge data modelling and visualization to provide real-time insights and forecasts on youth employment trends across Africa until 2030. It tracks key factors such as employment status, age, gender, and industry sector.

The first of its kind, the Clock is poised to become a go-to place for comprehensive youth employment data in Africa. It is intended to inform the strategic decision-making of policymakers, development actors, and other youth and labour ecosystem stakeholders. The Clock draws from surveys and datasets made available by national statistics offices, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA).

Wolfgang Fengler, CEO/Co-Founder, of World Data Lab says that despite stable employment rates, Uganda faces challenges with a significant portion of the youth workforce in low-paying jobs that limit economic growth and development. At World Data Lab, we are dedicated to providing real-time data that supports policymakers in creating sustainable and dignified employment opportunities.

“The African Youth Employment Clock offers reliable labour market insights and projects youth employment trends up to 2030. Through our partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, we aim to drive impactful change and deepen understanding to build a brighter future for Uganda’s young workforce.”

With Uganda now among the countries benefiting from the Clock, its launch is seen as a transformative step toward understanding and addressing the employment challenges facing Uganda’s young workforce.

Adrian Bukenya, the Mastercard Foundation’s Uganda Country Director, says that the launch of the Africa Youth Employment Clock in Uganda marks a critical step toward addressing the urgent employment needs of our youth.

‘With one of Africa’s fastest-growing youth populations, Uganda requires actionable, real-time data to inform decisions on creating dignified and fulfilling work opportunities.”

He adds that this tool will empower leaders, businesses, and young Ugandans to shape a meaningful employment future.

“By partnering with World Data Lab, we are equipping Uganda to unlock the full potential of its young people, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and prosperity for all.”

The Clock is a user-friendly, publicly available digital tool that can be accessed at www.africayouthjobs.io. Country-level youth employment data is available for all 54 African states, and sub-national data is currently available for Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Rwanda, with plans to expand to Uganda and Senegal, where the Mastercard Foundation has country-based programs. WDL’s methodology is peer-reviewed and enables consistent, comparable data across countries.