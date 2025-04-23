Africa CDC, WHO update mpox strategy

As outbreaks persist, strategy focuses on controlling outbreaks, while expanding vaccination

ANALYSIS | AGENCIES | Africa CDC and WHO have updated their Joint Continental Response Plan for the mpox emergency as the disease continues to affect new areas. The revised strategy focuses on controlling outbreaks, while expanding vaccination coverage and transitioning toward a longer-term, sustainable response.

Mpox is a viral illness that spreads between people, mainly through close contact. It causes painful skin and mucosal lesions, often accompanied by fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, fatigue, and swollen lymph nodes. The disease can be debilitating and disfiguring.

Historically a zoonotic disease transmitted from infected animals, mpox has increasingly shown a tendency to spread between people. In 2022, a variant of the virus, clade IIb, began spreading globally through sexual contact. Since late 2023, yet another viral strain, clade Ib, began spreading through sexual networks and within households and through close contact. This prompted Africa CDC to declare a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security and the WHO Director-General to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern in August 2024.

By August 2024, the virus had begun spreading from the Democratic Republic of the Congo to four neighbouring countries. Since then, 28 countries around the world have reported cases of mpox due to clade Ib. Outside Africa, cases remain largely travel-related. However, within Africa, in addition to transmission in Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda, local transmission has now been documented in additional countries including the Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Zambia, South Sudan and South Africa.

Since the declaration of the emergency, both regional and global support have increased, particularly for the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the epicentre of the outbreak. The Africa CDC and WHO Joint Continental Mpox Plan has guided these efforts, focusing on ten key pillars: coordination, risk communication and community engagement, disease surveillance, laboratory capacity, clinical management, infection prevention and control, vaccination, research, logistics, and maintaining essential health services.

Vaccination efforts are underway, with more than 650 000 doses administered in 6 countries, 90% of which have been administered in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Overall, over a million doses have been delivered to 10 countries, with efforts ongoing to secure additional vaccine supplies.

Diagnostic testing capacity in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has grown significantly, driven by the expansion of laboratory infrastructure – from 2 laboratories in late 2023 to 23 laboratories in 12 provinces today. With new, near-point-of-care tests currently being rolled out in the country, capacity is expected to increase even further.

Despite this progress, major challenges remain. Ongoing conflict and insecurity in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the incidence of mpox remains high, as well as humanitarian aid cuts, continue to limit the public health response and restrict access to essential services. Across countries and partners, over US$ 220 million is needed to fill funding gaps for the mpox response.

The updated joint plan calls for intensified efforts to bring outbreaks under control, while also taking concrete actions to integrate mpox into routine health services.

Along with the joint plan for Africa, WHO has also updated the global strategic plan to curb – and where feasible, to stop – human-to-human transmission of mpox. In the first two months of 2025, 60 countries reported mpox, with the majority of cases and deaths reported from the African continent. The joint continental plan is aligned with the global strategy. Africa CDC and WHO continue to work closely with national governments, local communities, and partners to curb transmission, control the outbreak, and build longer-term resilience within public health systems.

