AFCON 2025: South Sudan does it for Uganda

🟥 Thursday Results

FT Lesotho 1 – 0 Central African Republic

FT Equatorial Guinea 0 – 0 Algeria

FT South Sudan 3 – 2 Congo

FT Burundi 0 – 0 Malawi

FT Madagascar 2 – 3 Tunisia

FT Rwanda 0 – 1 Libya

FT Niger 4 – 0 Sudan

FT Benin 1 – 1 Nigeria

FT Burkina Faso 0 – 1 Senegal

TODAY

16:00 Botswana – Mauritania

16:00 Uganda – South Africa

Juba, South Sudan | CAFONLINE | South Sudan overcame Congo in a five-goal spectacle in their 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, helping Uganda and South Africa to qualify for the tournament to be played in Morocco next year.

In an action-packed game at Juba National Stadium, South Sudan edged Congo 3-2 in Group K to secure their first points of the qualifying campaign.

The home side showed resilience, overturning a 2-1 deficit to secure a crucial victory and spark massive jubilation among the home fans.

The Group K result means, Uganda leads the group with 10 points, followed by South Africa with eight. South Sudan’s victory brings them to three points, just behind Congo on four points.

With just one match remaining, third-placed Congo cannot overtake Uganda and South Africa paving the way for the top two countries to qualify for the 2025 TotalEnergies AFCON in Morocco.

Off to Morocco 🇲🇦🇲🇦 .@UgandaCranes has qualified to Africa Cup of Nations 2025 with two games to play.#UGARSA#AFCONQ2025 pic.twitter.com/KDgmRh8DPP — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) November 14, 2024

It was Congo that showed the determination to win the match and opened the scoring in the 26th minute when Christopher Ibayi headed home from close range.

South Sudan quickly responded through Ebon Malish in the 31st minute, leveling the game with a powerful header.

However, Congo regained their lead just four minutes later, as Ibayi scored his second with a well-taken shot from a tight angle.

South Sudan fought back fiercely, and Malish equalized once again in the 45+2′ minute, heading in a cross from William Gama.

With momentum on their side, South Sudan continued to press in the second half. The turning point came in the 78th minute, as Bryan Passi of Congo received a red card, reducing the visitors to 10 men.

In the 84th minute, substitute Data Elly scored the winning goal with a clinical finish, securing South Sudan’s first win of the campaign.

This result boosts their standings, as they now sit one point behind Congo in Group K.

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Uganda (Q) 4 3 1 0 7 3 +4 10 Final tournament 2 South Africa (Q) 4 2 2 0 11 5 +6 8 3 Congo (E) 5 1 1 3 4 11 −7 4 4 South Sudan (E) 5 1 0 4 6 9 −3 3