Accident kills five people in Kayanja along Kampala-Jinja highway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Five people have reportedly died in a road accident at Kayanja, Namataba along the Kampala-Jinja highway earlier today.

The accident which involved four motor vehicles occurred when a Tata-lorry loaded with sugarcane had a head-on collision with a Fuso-lorry registration number UAA 496m which was carrying iron bars. Moments later, an Isuzu Elf also knocked a pickup truck at the same spot.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango says that preliminary findings indicate that the Fuso truck driver lost control while overtaking other vehicles and hit the incoming Tata lorry head-on. The two vehicles that were being overtaken also knocked each other as they attempted to avoid hitting the wreckage.

Three passengers who were on the Lorry and two in the Fuso died on the spot. Two of the deceased were identified as Lubuuka Ronald, 30, a resident of Nakibizi, Njeru Municipality and Sseguya Patrick, 31, also from the same place.

Onyango has urged motorists to always observe the traffic and road safety regulations and to avoid over speeding.

******

URN