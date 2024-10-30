Absa partner with Rotary and My Tree Initiative to plant trees in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda, Rotary Uganda and My Tree Initiative Organization, have launched a schools greening programme aimed at engaging 90,000 students in planting and nurturing 120,000 trees across 183 primary schools.

Under the theme “Sustainable Growing of 120,000 Trees in Primary Schools”, this Programme aims to combat climate change and promote environmental education across school communities.

The Programme was officially launched at Namalere C/U Primary School in Kagoma, Wakiso District yesterday – Oct.29. Attendees emphasized the significance of engaging schools in environmental conservation. Approximately 3,000 trees were planted at the launch event.

Absa Bank Uganda’s Managing Director, Mumba Kalifungwa, emphasized Absa Bank’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “As Absa, our strong focus is to promote positive change within the communities we serve through impactful initiatives like this.” Kalifungwa added that addressing societal challenges like climate change calls for a united front with each of us having a vital role to play.

He said: “As we focus on trees, we are excited to have this successful partnership branch out and expand our impact within the community. This is all a continuation of last year’s work with My Tree Initiative which already saw the restoration of over 3,500 acres of forestland. This translated to a 74% increase in student access to fruits and vegetables for better nutrition in a healthier environment.”

District Governor of Rotary Uganda (D9213), Anne Nkutu, said that Rotary is committed to support environmental conservation efforts. “Rotary has seven areas of focus and protecting the environment is one of them. We recognize that a healthy planet is critical for our existence and achievement of all our other goals. Our greening efforts in Uganda began in 2017 and we welcome collaboration with private sector companies which enables us to increase our impact.”

My Tree Initiative Executive Director, Enjer Ashiraf, said, “Absa has supported us on engaging fellow young people to plant and care for trees for three years now and we are grateful to welcome our newest partner, Rotary, on board.

“Together, we are integrating environmental education into school curriculums and nurturing future champions of our planet, engaging students in hands on tree planting activities, improving their diet and creating a sustainable learning environment,” he said.