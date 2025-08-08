Absa Bank Uganda,Makerere University equip journalists with data journalism skills

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has unveiled a three-year partnership with Makerere University in Kampala, aiming to equip practicing journalists with financial, business, and data-driven reporting to transform the media industry.

As part of the partnership, 20 journalists across the country were equipped with various skills during the 2025 Absa-Makerere Journalism Masterclass that took place at the university. The masterclass sharpened their accuracy, depth, and clarity of reporting, enabling journalists to deliver impactful stories that resonate with audiences and contribute to informed national conversations.

Speaking during the masterclass, Absa Bank Uganda Ag. Head of Markets Catherine Kijjagulwe said, “This two-day session has provided journalists with an opportunity to enhance their skills and insights from industry experts. In addition, it has given them an opportunity to network with their peers. At Absa Bank Uganda, we are proud to have powered such an impactful initiative, and this aligns with our commitment to promoting excellence in various fields.”

Kijjagulwe added that the knowledge and experience shared during the journalism masterclass will empower participants to make a meaningful contribution to Uganda’s media landscape. “I would like to thank the Makerere University Department of Journalism and Communication for making this engagement possible. As Absa Bank Uganda, we are grateful for the partnership on this initiative, and we look forward to continuing this collaboration.”

The Makerere University Department Head of Journalism and Communication, Dr Aisha Nakiwala Sembatya, applauded Absa Bank Uganda for supporting the journalism masterclass, saying that the move will go a long way in ensuring excellence in Ugandan journalism.

Billy Bisanga, Head of Client and Digital Marketing at Absa Bank Uganda, who represented the Director of Marketing and Customer Experience, Helen Basuuta Nangonzi, said, “As Absa Bank Uganda, we are fully aware of the role that journalists play in promoting transparency and fostering informed public discourse. We support initiatives that empower journalists with the skills necessary to thrive in the ever-changing media landscape.”

Bisanga added that the masterclass curriculum was developed to give journalists a deeper understanding of reporting on complex economic and financial issues. “I am hopeful that the participants will deliver more impactful stories that resonate and shape national conversations. In the next three years, we shall train more journalists under this arrangement.”