9,000 enroll for oil and gas training

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 9,000 people have enrolled for the Tilenga Massive Open Online Course (MOOC).

The program is part of TotalEnergies commitment to National Content Development in Uganda.

“The program is aimed at identifying, recruiting, training, and developing 120-150 talented Ugandans to be able to participate in the country’s oil and gas sector,” says Philippe Groueix, General Manager TotalEnergies EP Uganda.

The course targets young persons aged 18-28 years who have completed at least Senior six. The 9-month course is designed to equip the learners with wide knowledge in different fields which will make them ready to take up opportunities in the sector and related areas.

Those selected to take up jobs in the oil and gas sector will be taken for further training in specialized fields, according to Total.

While the course is designed for participants from the whole country, Total Energies says it has launched special mobilization efforts for those in the Tilenga area districts to benefit.

“Specifically for the Tilenga region, we are undertaking additional engagements with key public intuitions and opinion leaders on top of the radio and TV messages to boost awareness. We hope to see a good level of participation from these areas too when we review soon,” says Anita Kayongo, Corporate Communications Manager.

The course will be used as a basis for the recruitment of various technicians (120-150) that will be required to work on the Tilenga project as production operators, maintenance, and inspection technicians, after being trained for a further four years.

Participants will benefit from project, technical, scientific, and mathematical knowledge, and receive training on health, safety, and environment which are key aspects of the Tilenga project and of critical importance to TotalEnergies.

These participants will form a pool of trained Ugandan nationals with the potential to be selected for any opportunities in the Tilenga project and/or other TotalEnergies activities in Uganda.

The training is being undertaken in partnership with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK), while this will be followed by international training exposure at a TotalEnergies producing site.

Groueix also revealed that the program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda’s National Content Strategy and initiatives which will be highlighted in the “Truly Ugandan” campaign to be launched soon by the company.

Peninah Aheebwa, Director Technical Support Services, Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), says TotalEnergies program fits within the overall national content strategy to promote the participation of Ugandans in the oil and gas sector.

“The authority supports programs that are designed to empower Ugandans to benefit from the opportunities in Uganda’s the oil and gas sector, by giving them the right knowledge and skillset,” she says.

“The project offers a unique value proposition in all aspects but more importantly, in the provision of specialized training and employment of our citizens,” says Eric Olanya, the Chairperson Governing Council.

*****

URN