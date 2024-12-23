NEBBI: 79 opposition members defect to NRM

Nebbi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seventy nine opposition supportes, mostly FDC members in Nebbi district defected to the National Resistance Movement Party (NRM).

The converts comprised youth, and older persons and those who formerly subscribed to other political parties such as NUP, UPC and DP respectively.

The members were welcomed at Gaf Apartments in Nebbi Municipality on December 21, 2024, by Resident District Commissioner of Nebbi Robert Abak, the MP of Nebbi Municipality Hashim Sulaiman, Nebbi district NRM Chairperson KG Adubango, Nebbi Municipality Mayor Geoffrey Ngiriker amongst others.

The converts who claimed to be holding their respective party membership cards, were called upon to be preachers of NRM Party ideologies, at the grass root level.

The MP of Nebbi Municipality Hashim Sulaiman, commended the group for joining NRM Party with a firm grass root structure and called for unity and loyalty to the NRM Party. The key figures included FDC die-hard Collins Orom Jalacida, the LCIII chairperson of Erussi Sub-County (FDC), Monday Tekakwo Agness Mom (FDC), Joyce Namusoke (FDC), Patrick Jacan (FDC) among others.

Melki Kakura, the NRM returning officer said this adds to registered 135922 members of NRM in Nebbi district. Nebbi district NRM Party chairperson KG Adubango, called upon the converts to work together, galvanizing for support for NRM Party at all levels.

The Resident District Commissioner of Nebbi Robert Abak, rallied the groups to capitalize on the current government programs, to lift them out of poverty.

****

URN