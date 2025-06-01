7000 security personnel deployed for Martyrs Day celebrations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | At least 7,000 Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) and Uganda Police Force (UPF) personnel have been deployed to provide covert and overt security before, during and after the Martyrs’ celebrations.

The Joint Operations Commit (JOC) has held a series of meetings to ensure the celebrations slated for June 3rd next Tuesday go on without any security glitches. UPF Operations Service (OPS) Director Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Frank Mwesigwa, on Friday inspected the Catholic and Anglican shrines to assess the security situation.

Mwesigwa held a meeting with commanders of various security teams deployed at Namugongo including the organizers. He later added that his inspection was intended to ensure the deployment plans are being implemented.

“I have inspected security the preparations at the two shrines and I commend security officers for their efforts in ensuring pilgrims’ safety. We have deployed over 7,000 overt and covert security operatives to secure the event,” Mwesigwa said.

In the meeting, commanders of Special Forces Command (SFC), Counter-Terrorism (CT), Field Force Unit (FFU), Regional Police Commanders (RPCs) and Division Police Commanders (DPCs) agreed to work as a team to ensure pilgrims are secured through the martyrs’ celebrations.

“Standby teams, mobile squads, and medical teams have equally be deployed to provide immediate medical attention as and when the need may arise. We argue the pilgrims to come and are assured of their safety,” Mwesigwa added.

Mwesigwa and Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, also held an inter-agency meeting where they discussed security and health plans with security agencies. Dr Aceng confirmed that they have all vital medical teams and are more than ready to deal with any medical challenge that may arise

“We have first aid team. Whatever challenges comes in way, we are ready to handle it. We have planned for this event and we are sure it will go on well,” Dr Aceng said. The Joint Medical Stores has also provided medical support for both the Catholic and Anglican shrines.

URN