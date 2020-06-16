60 People cleared for canonical possession ceremony of Mbarara archbishop

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | About 60 people will be allowed to attend the installation ceremony of His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha, the Archbishop Elect of Mbarara Archdiocese. The ceremony has been scheduled for June 2020, in the Cathedral Nyamitanga, the seat of the Archdiocese.

Rev. Fr. Charles Lwanga Mutabaruka, the Media Relations officer of Mbarara Archdiocese said that most of those cleared are priests who will be led by their Bishops from the Mbarara ecclesiastical province, consisting of Kabale, Mbarara, Hoima, Fort Portal and Kasese Dioceses.

Others will include relatives of Bishop Bainomugisha, the executive committee of the Laity, Catechists representatives, leaders of other religious Faith, elders and a Choir of ten people. Fr. Mutabaruka says that the limit is in line with an ongoing ban on public gatherings, a measure to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease.

Fr. Mutabaruka said these few people have been authorized by the government to witness the Installation ceremony on behalf of the larger catholic community across the world. He cautions those who are not invited to keep away from the cathedral premises in order to avoid a fight with law enforcement teams.

The Roman Catholic Canon laws allow two months of preparation for the consecration of the archbishop elect. His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha was appointed by Pope Francis on April 25, 2020, as the second Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, replacing the most Rev. Paul Bakyenga who is resigning from the pastoral care of the archdiocese upon clocking the canonical age limit of 75 years.

URN