60 arrested in operation over planned riots

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson says the operations are in response to the call by Bobi Wine urging people to demonstrate peacefully

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 60 people have been arrested in the city centre in an operation against planned riots.

An Officer in Charge of one of the police posts in the city centre says that by 1 pm, they had arrested 63 people but the operation was still on-going.

Most of the people who have been arrested are those with dreads, grown-up hair including those wearing colors related to the National Unity Platform.

An OC revealed that police had received intelligence that NUP members had been mobilized to stage an impromptu riot to dispute January 14, 2021, presidential elections.

“We have received information that hundreds of NUP supporters had staged in strategic places in the city to cause havoc. We got some of their pictures and names of these people. We’ve picked some of these and we’re looking for others,” an OC said.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson said they’re still compiling figures of the actual number of people arrested.

Onyango said the operations are in response to the call by NUP president Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine calling people to demonstrate peacefully.

“We’ve deployed police, LDU and military to provide security and prevent unlawful protests. Some people had placards and we’ve arrested them for inciting violence,” Onyango said.

Kyagulanyi on Tuesday said he won the elections with 54.19 percent and rallied people to rise peacefully and secure their victory.

Museveni was declared the winner by Electoral Commission with 58 percent while Kyagulanyi scored 35 percent.

John Kintu one of the people found at CPS said he was not even aware of the planned riot but was shocked to be arrested by police.

Several youths both men and women are piled at CPS waiting to record statements. There’s also information that 40 others were picked from their homes in the night.

*****

URN