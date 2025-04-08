6 Congolese nationals injured in Kisoro road crash

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Six Congolese nationals are nursing injuries at St Francis Mutorele hospital after being involved in a road crash along Kabale-Kisooro road in Kisoro district.

The accident happened on Sunday night at around 10 pm at Kagano village in Kanaba sub-county, when a Toyota Noah registration number CGO 4642AE22 heading to Goma city from Beni in North Kivu province failed to negotiate a corner.

The vehicle veered off the road and rolled several times into the valley. The driver, identified as Jean-Claude Bahati Cubaka, Justine Bahati Tussi, Muhindo Matembela, Boniface Kamala Mitume, Kambale Malemo and Kasereka Mbula, all passengers, sustained injuries.

Elly Maate, the Police Spokesperson for Kigezi region, says that investigations into the accident are ongoing. He, however, indicates that preliminary investigations reveal that the driver was speeding.

In August 2024, two Congolese nationals died and five others were injured in a road crash at the same spot.

The driver of a Toyota Noah registration number CGO 9777AB /07 that was transporting passengers from Kampala to Goma city in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) failed to negotiate a corner. The vehicle swerved off the road and overturned several times, about 150 metres away from the road, into the valley.

Some road users in Butembo opt to pass via Uganda and Rwanda while travelling to and from Goma city due to paralysis of transport along National road number 2 that directly connects the city and northern parts of the province, resulting from the March 23 Movement (M23) insurgency.

