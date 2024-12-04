500 UPDF troops flagged off for transition mission in Somalia

Nakaseke, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have flagged off over 500 soldiers for deployment under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS). ATMIS, which replaced the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in April 2022, is part of ongoing efforts to stabilize Somalia and assist the government in taking full responsibility for its security.

The flag-off ceremony for soldiers under Battle Group XLII (42) and the Uganda Military Training and Mentoring Team IX (9) took place on Tuesday at the International Peace Support Operations Training Centre (IPSO-TC) in Singo, Nakaseke District. During the ceremony, Major General Francis Takirwa, Deputy Commander of the UPDF Land Force, urged the troops to maintain discipline, patience, and dedication throughout their deployment.

He emphasized the importance of ethical conduct and cooperation with local communities to ensure the success of the mission. “You are not citizens of that country; discipline, patience, and commitment will see you through this mission,” Major General Takirwa said. Brigadier General John Patrick Otongo, Commandant of IPSO-TC, expressed confidence in the troops’ readiness for the mission.

“You have all that it takes to perform your duties in the mission area. As the International Peace Support Operations Training Centre, we wish you success in your mission and look forward to welcoming you back,” Brigadier Otongo told the soldiers.

He also highlighted that the training was primarily conducted by UPDF instructors, with support from international partners, including the Global Peace Operations Initiative. The ceremony was attended by Battle Group commanders, senior and junior officers, as well as other military personnel from the UPDF.

The mandate of ATMIS is to fully implement the Somali Transition Plan (STP), a strategic roadmap for the gradual transfer of security responsibilities from the African Union to the Federal Government of Somalia. Countries contributing to the ATMIS mission include Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Burundi.

****

URN