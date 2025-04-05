PREMIER LEAGUE: 5 reasons to stream this week’s action

LONDON, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | With some mouthwatering football action waiting for you, here are five reasons to stream the Premier League action this weekend.

Arsenal to come unstuck at the Toffees?

The weekend’s action gets going at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon with a clash between Everton and Arsenal. The Toffees are a much tougher prospect under David Moyes and will fancy their chances of downing a Gunners team which should be making their Champions League campaign more of a priority, given Liverpool’s comfortable lead in the Premier League.

The most random rivalry returns

Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion are two thoroughly like-able clubs… but they absolutely hate each other. And for no apparent reason: their rivalry dates back to some random clashes back in the 1970s where there were reported clashes between the groups of supporters. Regardless, it remains a weirdly intense fixture on the Premier League calendar and we can look forward to another edition on Saturday.

London games on Sunday

Sunday afternoon is all about ‘The Big Smoke’, with London hosting three simultaneous matches. Tottenham Hotspur will be able to put up an impression of a competent football team, not because they are one, but because they will be hosting Southampton; Fulham will look to give Liverpool the ‘Craven Cottage Treatment’ (which is just gentle chiding from the home fans, who are renowned for being polite and pleasant); and Brentford will battle Chelsea in a West London derby.

Low-stakes Manchester derby

The Manchester derby is usually a seismic clash in the Premier League, but in this case it has strangely low stakes. City are usually pushing for the title, but given the Rodri-shaped hole they have been unable to fill, they find themselves merely hoping to qualify for the Champions League. And don’t get us started on United… they’ve shown some glimpses of improvement recently, but on the whole have been utter garbage this season.

Can a Magpie hunt a Fox?

A magpie taking on a fox is not exactly a classic animal showdown, but in this case the little bird will likely massacre the dog-adjacent hunter because Newcastle United are orders of magnitude better than Leicester City. Fresh from their Carabao Cup triumph earlier this month, expect Newcastle to give Leicester a kick in the butt on their way back down to the Championship.

Match details

Times CAT

Saturday 5 April

13:30: Everton v Arsenal

16:00: Crystal Palace v Brighton & Hove Albion

16:00: Ipswich Town v Wolverhampton Wanderers

16:00: West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth

18:30: Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest

Sunday 6 April

15:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton

15:00: Fulham v Liverpool

15:00: Brentford v Chelsea

17:30: Manchester United v Manchester City

Monday 7 April

21:00: Leicester City v Newcastle United

