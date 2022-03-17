Thursday , March 17 2022
NEWS

30 students injured in Fort Portal accident

The Independent March 17, 2022 NEWS 1 Comment

Fort Portal, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 30 students of Fort Portal Secondary School are nursing injuries they sustained in an accident.

The students were returning from a football match at Uganda Technical College Kichwamba.

The accident occurred on Wednesday at 7pm in Kitarasa along the Fort Portal-Bundibugyo highway.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver of the bus registration number UAY 114X belonging to St. Maria Goreti Secondary School, was over speeding and failed to negotiate a corner in Kitarasa causing the bus to overturn several times.

The injured students were rushed to various medical facilities that include Fort Portal Regional Referral hospital, Virika and Kabarole Hospital.

Nurses at Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital said that most of the students sustained injuries in the chest, hands, heads, legs, face among other body parts adding that they are closely monitoring their condition.

The police could not readily give more details and particulars of the injured students.

URN

One comment

  1. OMUTAKA IVAN SENIOR
    March 17, 2022 at 12:43 pm

    oh sorry my obs and ogs

