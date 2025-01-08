30 arrested in connection to murder of witchdoctor in Pallisa

Pallisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Pallisa District have arrested 30 suspects in connection to the murder of a witch doctor, George William Malinga. The suspects, including Francis Okello, Rashid Omaido Edrisa, Edrisa Omaido Junior, Peter Odongo, Hadson Opoloti, and Francis Odongo among others, were apprehended following the discovery of Malinga’s body.

Reports indicate that Malinga had been seen moving with the suspects on Monday evening in the area. According to Moses Kitiyo Mwanga, the Bukedi North Region Police Commander, the body of Malinga was found hanging on a mango tree at the home of Francis Okello, one of the arrested suspects, on Tuesday morning.

When a police sniffer dog was brought to the scene, it led officers directly to the home of Rashid Omaido Edrisa, further implicating the suspects. Kitiyo confirmed that the 30 individuals were arrested on Tuesday evening and are currently being detained at Pallisa Central Police Station under case number CRB.007/2025 for further questioning.

The body of Malinga has been taken to Pallisa Hospital for a postmortem as investigations continue. In a retaliatory attack, an angry mob of Malinga’s relatives attacked Francis Okello’s home, where the body was discovered, burning down houses, cutting crops, and killing animals in the process. Police have issued a stern warning to the public, urging them not to take the law into their own hands. Those involved in the destruction of property will be pursued and arrested.

