25 year old man kills mother over land dispute

Kagadi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Pascal Mugisha 25, a resident of Kanyabuhuka cell, Kukukuru ward in Mpeefu ya Sande town council has been arrested for hacking his mother to death over land.

He reportedly hacked his mother Madridah Nyiramanwa 50 on Saturday.

Mugisha attacked Nyiramanwa at her home and hacked her severally on the head, neck and face leaving her in a coma. He accused the mother of denying him an opportunity to sell part of the family land.

Area residents heard Nyiramanwa screaming for help and rushed to see what was happening to her only to find her lying unconscious in a pool of blood.

Nyiramanwa was rushed to the Kagadi General Hospital for treatment but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Robert Nkwasibwe Birahuri, the LCIII Chairperson for Mpeefu Ya Sande town council says that Mugisha attempted to flee the area but was pursued by residents who arrested and later handed him over to the police.

According to Birahuri, the suspect has been threatening to kill his mother after she refused him to sell the family land.

Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region police spokesperson says that once investigations are through, he will be arraigned before the court to be charged with murder.

URN