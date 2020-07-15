2,000 elderly persons to benefit from SAGE program in Bunyangabu

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 2,425 elderly persons have been registered to benefit from the Social Assistance Grant for Empowerment-SAGE program in Hoima district.

The State Minister for Gender and Culture who doubles as the Bunyangabu district Woman MP Peace Regis Mutuuzo says that the beneficiaries were selected from a list generated by the National Identification and Registration Authority – NIRA in the district.

“We have started paying the elderly persons on various spots in Rwimi town council and Rwimi sub county. We have a complaints desk to register all issues from the public for further management and consideration”, Mutuuzo said.

Mutuuzo also disclosed that the elderly persons who lost identity cards and those with errors on their cards will not receive the stipend.

However, several elderly people who have been left out say they should also be considered despite the errors on their National Identity Cards. They argue that the errors were made by those who captured their details during the registration exercise.

Other elderly persons asked the gender ministry to consider those who meet the age requirement but do not have the National IDs.

Monday Hannington said his mother was born in 1920 but has since been weak and was unable to go for registration.

However, Prosper Muhumuza who represented the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender said they are going to work with NIRA to find a way forward.

In 2010, the government started the SAGE programme that supports older persons above the age of 80 years to enable them to meet some basic needs. The programme was being implemented in 47 districts countrywide and in Rwenzori sub-region, it was only implemented in Kasese, Kyegegwa and Kyenjojo districts.

With the addition of Bunyangabu and Kabarole, the total number of districts that are benefiting has now increased to five.

According to the Social Development Sector review report, the SAGE programme has since its inception benefited 178,984 out of the targeted 194,808 older persons.

