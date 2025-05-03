Street children rescued and enrolled in rehabilitation program

Soroti, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 14 street children in Soroti City have been rescued and enrolled in a one-year rehabilitation program before they are reunited with their families. The children, from various parts of the Teso sub-region, were taken in by the Teso Children Development Foundation (TECDEFO) in collaboration with local government officials.

Currently, they are undergoing counseling and guidance at TECDEFO’s Children’s Home in West Division, Soroti City, to prepare them for technical skills training and eventual school sponsorship. Since 2018, TECDEFO has been rescuing about 25 street children annually, offering them a path to rehabilitation and reintegration into their communities.

This year marks the eleventh phase of the initiative. TECDEFO Director Denis Okwera confirmed that 14 children have so far been rescued, and efforts are ongoing to recruit more participants to reach the year’s target. Okwera said the children will have opportunities to train in vocational skills such as mechanics, carpentry, tailoring, and phone repair, while others will be sponsored to attend schools of their choice.

The children expressed immense gratitude for their rescue and optimism about the future as they commit to completing their technical courses before rejoining their families. Joseph Ereu, a boy from Awaliwal in Soroti District, said poverty drove him from home, but he now feels hopeful thanks to the prayers and support at the children’s home.

Jonathan Okorio, from Amuria District, said he fled home due to frequent beatings by his father and is committed to returning home after completing his rehabilitation. Michael Ebulu, a resident of Orungo Sub County, expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying TECDEFO had shown him more support than he ever received at home.

On January 20, 2025, TECDEFO successfully resettled 22 street children who completed their one-year rehabilitation program, supporting them with packages valued at Shs32 million across the Teso Sub-Region.

Support for Single Mothers

In a related initiative, TECDEFO has introduced a new tailoring training program for single mothers.

Seven out of ten targeted participants have already enrolled, constrained by the availability of sewing machines.

This six-month course was launched to address the link between single-parent households, poverty, and the rising number of street children. Participants will receive sewing machines upon completion to help them start small businesses.

Esther Amalo, a young mother from Oderai in Soroti City, said the skills would empower her to support herself and her child.

Suzan Arebo, from Opuyo, shared her long-held dream of becoming a tailor but lacked funding. She is grateful for the free training. “I believe life is going to change. I will now be able to care for my child,” she said.

Esther Ruth Ayato, from Amen A, also expressed hope that the training would help her become financially independent.

Founded in 2009, TECDEFO is a faith-based, non-profit organization that supports children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and abandonment in the Northern, Eastern, and Karamoja regions of Uganda. Their mission is to address the challenges facing children living on urban streets and promote human growth and development.

