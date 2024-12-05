139 arrested in Christmas operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and the military have arrested 139 suspected criminals in joint operations intended to ensure peace during the Christmas and New Year’s Day festivities.

The fresh operations targeted criminals terrorizing residents majorly in densely populated municipalities of Nansana, Mukono and Kira.

In Kira municipality, 38 suspected thugs have been arrested in areas of Kireka railway zone, Bweyogerere central zone, Kakajo zone, Kirinya, Mbalwa and Namugongo. In Mukono Municipality, operations have been carried out in areas of Kauga and Nantabulirwa leading to the arrest of 25 suspects.

Patrick Onyango the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson explained that most of the suspects were apprehended with marijuana. “Several operations were conducted around the country against suspected criminal gangs in a bid to disrupt their operations as we head towards the festive season of Christmas and New Year. These gangs gather and smoke narcotics before striking their victims who are usually pedestrians. At times they attack homes and businesses,” Onyango said.

Operations conducted in Nakawa Division areas led to the arrest of 40 suspects. These suspects were picked in areas of Katumba Zone, Kyanja Central Zone, and Kyanja parish, Nakawa Division, Kampala city.

“There were specific bars and brothels that we targeted selling marijuana. The community had raised concerns to the police prompting its response. Police apprehended 40 individuals and seized quantities of marijuana,” Onyango said.

Other than Kampala metropolitan, operations have been carried out in areas of Kasolo and Bugabwe trading centres in Iganga town. Police Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke, said twenty- three were arrested during the operations in Iganga.

“Police further carried out an operation in Bugiri municipality, Nkusi ward, Katawo cell Obama street and central ward, Busowa town council in Bugiri district assisted by local leaders apprehending 30 suspects,” Rusoke said.

In Namayingo district, an operation was carried out in areas of Kifuyo trading centre, Buyinja sub-county and five suspects were netted with marijuana. The Nansana operations were carried out in areas of Katooke, Wamala cells, Wamala Ward, and Nabweru.

Military and police conducted operations in Nansana as a follow-up on the complaints from residents about the panga welding men who maim and rob people, and snatch phones and bags with the aid of motorcycles.

However, security realized the Nansana suspects were serial criminals who had previously been arrested and charged in courts of law. These include Waiswa Ramazan, Hakimu Kyambadde and Rashid Mugulusi who rob using motorcycles and during the daytime disguise as boda-boda riders.

Other serial criminals arrested in Nansana include Timothy Mayima a porter, Solomon Omara, Brian Kasozi a painter, Lawrence Kizito a plumber, and Edward Wassonko a motorcycle mechanic. Onyango said all the criminals have pending cases in police records of Lugoba and Nabweru police stations.

Assistant Inspector General of Police –AIGP Frank Mwesigwa, the police’s operations director has since instructed all commanders to ensure that proactive operations are conducted so that the public enjoys the festive holidays without security glitches.

URN