12 ADF rebels appear in military court

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | 12 suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels were on Friday paraded before the garrison military court in Beni city, Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The suspects are Teni Madame Kolo, a Kenyan national, Kauseni Ndiya Buchanga and Kase Selemani, all Rwandan nationals. Others are Kasereka Molamo Jonathan, Kambale Kilinzo Jean Mari, Muhindo Mutindo Moïse, Asante Musiyiro Ramazani, Ndungo Kahisavira Roger, Kambale Sasita Matabishi, Kambale Ngorombi Ngorombi, Kasereka Musubao Jacques, and Londisa Yalala Mutombali.

The hearing was presided over by military Commander of Operational Sector Sokola 1 in the Far North, Maj Gen Camille Bombele.

Captain Anthony Mualushayi, Congolese military spokesman for Operations Sokola 1 Grand-Nord said that the suspects were charged with participation in Allied Democratic Forces and the Islamic State in Congo insurrectional movement. Mualushayi said that the next hearing will be held on Tuesday.

According to Mualushayi, more than 15 rebels are also likely to be charged in the next hearing.

Meanwhile, calm is back on the Beni-Kasindi road axis in Kilya village, the Ruwenzori sector in Beni territory, North Kivu province, following deployment of FARDC soldiers after an ambush by ADF rebels near Kisima, on Thursday evening.

According to Willy Malikidogo, the Chief of Kilya village, ADF rebels ambushed a vehicle coming from Kasindi, a city on the border between DRC and Uganda. The attackers shot dead the driver of the car as well as another person. The third person was injured and then taken to intensive care.

Vehicles that were blocked on both sides in Nyaleke, and before Kisima, were allowed to continue with the route under the security of FARDC soldiers.

Malikidogo, says that the current presence of security has brought calm in the area. Last week, FARDC and Uganda Peoples Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers launched a third joint offensive against ADF rebels who are believed to be operating in Ituri Province and North Kivu in DRC.

