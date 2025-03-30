10 suspects escape from Jinja CPS

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kiira region, on Sunday confirmed the escape of 10 suspects from Jinja Central Police station.

The suspects allegedly escaped during the wee-hours of Sunday morning.

It is reported that, the suspects forcefully pushed the weak walls of the police cells, which collapsed and enabled them to escape with ease.

The suspects reportedly overpowered the cells guards and managed to flee off to unknown places.

A detective privy to the investigations who spoke on condition of anonymity says that, the buildings hosting Jinja CPS are dilapidated, which might have eased the escape. “Jinja CPS was constructed in 1928, with most structures dilapidated and further weakened by the prevailing rains, hence easing schemes of suspects to escape,” he says.

He also says that, some of the suspects who escaped are serial criminals, with known records of being arrested several times.

Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi confirms the incident adding that, they have arrested 12 police officers who were on duty.

Mubi says that, the officers are currently detained at Nalufenya Police station.

Mubi however reveals that, they have re-arrested one suspect who will be charged with escape from lawful custody.

Mubi insists that, the Kiira regional police command is intentional about reviewing the security protocols at Jinja CPS as a means of proactively preventing similar occurrences in the future.

This month, 11 suspects escaped from Buwenge central police station.

Jinja CPS registered a similar police breakout in December, 2021, where 17 suspects escaped from the same police cells.

Investigations revealed that the escape was well coordinated by unidentified police officers after allegedly being paid Three Million Shillings.

*****

URN