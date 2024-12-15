10-man Liverpool settles with draw as Everton stands firm at Arsenal in Premier League

LONDON, ENGLAND | Xinhua | English Premier League leader Liverpool was held to a 2-2 draw at home to Fulham on Saturday, but coach Arne Slot could well be satisfied with a point after the personality his side showed after playing for over 70 minutes with a player less.

Andy Robertson was sent off just six minutes after Andreas Pereira had rifled a volley into the Liverpool net to leave his side with an uphill struggle.

Cody Gakpo pulled Liverpool back into the game two minutes after halftime, but Fulham retook the lead just 14 minutes from time when Rodrigo Muniz finished from Antonee Robinson’s second assist of the game.

Diogo Jota then celebrated his return from injury with Liverpool’s equalizer just four minutes from time with a cool finish after Darwin Nunez had set him up.

Everton produced an excellent defensive display to hang on for a point away to Arsenal, who had 13 shots to Everton’s one, but failed to find its way past a solid defense and an excellent Jordan Pickford.

Nottingham Forest moved fourth after Anthony Elanga smashed home in the third minute of injury time to give it a 2-1 win at home to Aston Villa in a match the visitors had looked set to win.

Jhon Duran headed Villa ahead after John McGinn’s cross in the 63rd minute, and although the home side thought Chris Wood had leveled in the 82nd minute, it was ruled out by the VAR.

Villa’s relief was short-lived and Nikola Milenkovic headed in a powerful equalizer in the 88th minute from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross to set up Elanga’s grandstand finish.

Newcastle United gave one of its best displays of the season to give Ruud Van Nistelrooy an idea of the task he faces at Leicester City.

Jacob Murphy scored twice after 30 and 60 minutes, while Bruno Guimares and Alexander Isak, who assisted Murphy in his second goal completed the rout.

Wolves coach Gary O’Neil is now in severe danger of the sack after his side lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich, with Jack Taylor heading in Ipswich’s winner three minutes into injury time.

Matt Doherty deflected a shot into his own net after 15 minutes, with Mateus Cunha seeming to save a point before Taylor’s winning header, which sparked angry scenes among the home fans. ■