10 best tyres in the world

Vehicle safety standard depends mainly, if not entirely, on the quality of the tyre you are using.

There are many tyre companies, some of which are top-notch. Top tyre manufacturers maintain a solid streak all the way through; especially when it comes to potentially hazardous situations. Driving your car in rough terrain or a coarse weather may be challenging, and if the tyres are not good enough, they bear the risk of being exposed to blowouts or punctures. Here we introduce you to the best tyres out there.

1. MICHELIN

Michelin is a famous French tyre brand, was founded by the Michelin brothers, Edouard and André Michelin. Their tyres have a reputation for quality rubber that will keep your car secure on the road. The two famous racing organisations – Le Mans and MotoGP use this tyre. Michelin tyres are renowned for their durability, quality and performance. But they can be a little pricey.

2. PIRELLI

Pirelli is the next name in the list of best tyre companies. Pirelli was founded in 1872 by Giovanni Battista Pirelli in Milan. Nowadays, it is well-known as one of the largest and oldest tyre brands in the world, just behind Michelin, Bridgestone, Goodyear and Continental brands. Pirelli’s products have a good reputation for their high performance made for super cars. But you can also buy a Pirelli’s tyre for your SUV or sedan as the tyre is not as costly as you may think.

3. COOPER

Cooper Tyre and Rubber Company is American and delivers great performance at a competitive price. Besides the Cooper brand, the Global Cooper company network also designs and produces other tyre brands like: Dick Cepek, Mickey Thompson, Avon Tyres, Starfire, Roadmaster, Dean, Mastercraft, and more.

4. GOODYEAR

Founded in 1898 by Frank Seiberling, Goodyear is a multinational company manufacturing tyres from America. Goodyear is rated as one of the four leading companies manufacturing tyres in the world along with Continental, Michelin and Bridgestone.

5. CONTINENTAL

Continental is a top tyre manufacturing company from German. Continental manufactures high-grade tyres that harmoniously combine three elements: safety, fuel economy and environmental friendliness. The company sells General and Continental tyre brands.

6. DUNLOP

Dunlop is a famous tyre brand with a long history in the UK since the late 18th century founded by John Boyd Dunlop. For more than 120 years of pavement experience, is at the forefront of creating and applying new technology in the tyre industry, offering new and innovative features that enhance the feel of the road surface and provide the feel of convenience for the driver. Dunlop tyres always meet the standards of many leading car manufacturers.

7. BFGOODRICH

BFGoodrich has participated in several competitions and has achieved success with 28 final victories at the Baja California Contest and 13 wins in the Paris-Dakar Rally. It was also the tyre supplier for the 2006 and 2007 seasons of the World Rally Championship. In 1990, BFGoodrich was acquired by Michelin.

8. BRIDGESTONE

Bridgestone is one of the most successful Japanese tyre brands too. Bridgestone was founded in 1931 by Shojiro Ishibashi and the company specialises in manufacturing auto and truck parts. As of 2005, the company had a 141 production facilities in 24 nations.

9. YOKOHAMA

Yokohama is a famous Japanese tyre brand founded in 1917. In 1969 Yokohama expanded its operations to the United States. From the 2015-16 season, Yokohama became the main sponsor of the Premier League club Chelsea. Yokohama is the official tyre supplier of the IMSA GT3 Cup Challenge, World Championship and Super Formula of Japan.

10. HANKOOK

Hankook is a Korean best tyre company established in 1941 as Chosun Tyre Company. In 1953 the company was renamed Hankook Tyre Company. It is a tyre supplier for the international brands such as Benz, BMW, Audi and many factories manufacturing and manufacturing cars in the world.

