🟧IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda in 2025

The Independent January 13, 2025

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | These are the top stories in this week’s THE INDEPENDENT.

COVER STORY
Uganda in 2025: The peril & the opportunity

THE LAST WORD
What 2025 portends for Uganda: The challenges and opportunity for Museveni at 80 years as he enters this important election year

ANALYSIS
2024-Year global temperatures passed critical 1.5°C milestone: A new report confirms that all continents except Australasia and Antarctica experienced their hottest year on record

COMMENT
A program for Ghana’s incoming President: John Mahama must follow debt restructuring with economic reform to alleviate the country’s dire financial straits

OBITUARY
Ssegirinya: His journey from radio talk shows to prisoner epitomised opportunity and perils of an era

BUSINESS
Uganda’s economic outlook to remain positive in 2025: Private sector investment and strategic policies set to drive economic expansion

