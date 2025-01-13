🟧IN THE INDEPENDENT: Uganda in 2025

COVER STORY

Uganda in 2025: The peril & the opportunity

THE LAST WORD

What 2025 portends for Uganda: The challenges and opportunity for Museveni at 80 years as he enters this important election year

ANALYSIS

2024-Year global temperatures passed critical 1.5°C milestone: A new report confirms that all continents except Australasia and Antarctica experienced their hottest year on record

COMMENT

A program for Ghana’s incoming President: John Mahama must follow debt restructuring with economic reform to alleviate the country’s dire financial straits

OBITUARY

Ssegirinya: His journey from radio talk shows to prisoner epitomised opportunity and perils of an era

BUSINESS

Uganda’s economic outlook to remain positive in 2025: Private sector investment and strategic policies set to drive economic expansion

