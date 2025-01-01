🟥YEAR2024: A Look into key security events in Uganda this year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The year 2024 has come to an end but, following, are the key security events that shaped the 365 days and will always be remembered by many Ugandans

Pr Bujingo Shooting, Guard Murder

The year started with the attempted assassination of famous born-again cleric Pr Aloysius Bujingo at 10 pm, at Bawalakata zone, in Namungoona parish, Kawempe division. Although Pr Bujingo survived unhurt, his bodyguard Corporal Richard Muhumuza, attached to Special Forces Command (SFC) did not survive.

It was later discovered that the pistol which was used to shoot over 10 bullets inside Bujingo’s car killing the bodyguard who was in the co-driver’s seat was the same one used to kill vlogger Isma Tusubira aka Isma Olaxes alias Jjajja Ichuli in 2023. To date, this gun hasn’t been recovered and no suspect has been apprehended.

Ndiga Clan Leader Murder

On February 25, Kampala residents of Lungujja parish, Rubaga Division, witnessed the gruesome murder of Ndiga clan leader Eng. Daniel Bbosa Lwomwa, aged 72.

He was shot by three assailants on a motorcycle, armed with an AK 47 riffle. However, the locals pursued the killers, lynched one and recovered the gun.

It was later established that Bbosa was killed over clan leadership wrangles and the key suspect was identified as Lujja Tabula. The Directorate of Crime Intelligence (DCI) apprehended Tabula after six months in hiding and is currently facing murder charges alongside five others.

IGP Martin Ochola Retires as IGP, Museveni appoints Byakagaba

After serving for 36 years in the Uganda Police Forces, Martin Okoth Ochola retired and relinquished his position as Inspector General of Police (IGP). Despite President Yoweri Museveni persuading Ochola to accept a three-year contract renewal to remain at the helm of the police force, Ochola declined and said he was ready to serve in any other capacity but outside the police force.

He eventually handed over power to his then deputy Maj Gen Tumusiime Katsigazi who served in an acting capacity up to May 8, 2024, when Museveni appointed then Abbas Byakagaba as the new IGP and subsequently appointed James Ochaya as his deputy. Byakagaba had been serving as director of Counter-Terrorism while Ochaya was serving as director of Research and Planning.

Museveni appoints son CDF

Using powers entrusted to him as commander of all armed forces, President Museveni, appointed his son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) while Lt Gen Samuel Okiding was appointed to deputise him. Gen Muhoozi replaced Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi while Lt Gen Okiding replaced Lt Gen Peter Elwelu.

This appointment attracted public uproar with many questioning why Gen Muhoozi whom his father Museveni had relieved of the position of Commander Land Forces months back for threatening to attack Nairobi had been now assigned to be in charge of the country’s military.

Despite becoming CDF, Gen Muhoozi has continued to issue military invasion threats to countries such as Sudan including vowing to attack foreign forces serving in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Sudan issued a protest note and demanded Kampala to apologise but the latter remained caged.

Al-Shabaab Continues Assault on UPDF

Despite killing 54 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) in Somalia in 2023, Al-Shabaab even in 2024 continued its assault on the Ugandan military and one officer at the rank of a Major, Patrick Opio Awany was one of the fatalities.

More than 12 UPDF soldiers lost lives in Somalia at the hands of Al-Shabaab even though the former also neutralized dozens of terrorists in the foreign territory.

Additionally, Uganda increased the drawdown of its forces in Somalia and by the end of this year, the number of soldiers serving under ATMIS had reduced from 6,000 to around 3,000.

Lt Gen Kavuma assumes ATMIS Command

In July 2024, Lt Gen Sam Kavuma assumed office as the Force Commander of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), following his appointment by President Museveni. Lt Gen Kavuma replaced Lt Gen Sam Okiding, who had been appointed Deputy Chief of Defence Forces of the UPDF.

As part of his appointment duties, Lt Gen Kavuma is to oversee a phased drawdown and transition into a new mission to stabilise Somalia. He stated: “I am here to join the team as we implement the transition into a new mission come December 2024. As the team captain, I will head the military components in ATMIS.”

Besigye Abduction

President Yoweri Museveni’s former medical doctor and four-time presidential election challenger Dr Kizza Besigye was abducted in Kenya in November alongside his friend Obeid Kamulegeya where they had gone to attend Martha Karua’s book launch. Besigye and Kamulegeya were subsequently charged in the General Court Martial something that has been challenged by legal practitioners since the Constitution Court had ruled challenging the same. Besigye and Kamulegeya have spent Christmas and New Year on remand in Luzira amidst ongoing legal battles.

BoU Money Heist

In November, Ugandans were treated to the news that the Central Bank had lost over 60 billion shillings to hackers which later emerged that it was an insider job involving officials of the same institution, finance ministry and accountant general.

The year has ended with different versions regarding the money destination with media reporting that it ended in Japan and UK. The BOU team led by Deputy Governor Michael Atingi-Ego said some of the money had been recovered. Information indicated that over USD11M had been seized before it was withdrawn in the UK while the money that landed in Japan was untraceable.

Amb Nekesa UGX2B Robbery involving police officers

At least 12 people including five police officers were arrested in January for orchestrating a two billion shillings robbery at the home of Amb Nekesa Barbara Oundo, at Kyeitabya zone, Bukasa parish, Makindye division, in Kampala district.

Detectives indicated that Police Constable Michael Wango, having stayed at the residence as a home guard, for more than one and half years came to know about the existence of huge sums of money in the house.

PC Wango hatched a plan with other police officers, who included; Sgt Idro Dominic, PC Mugoya Sharif, together with Arinda Edgar alias Watson and Niwagaba Rogers. The mission was executed by PC Wango, PC Mugoya, Arinda Edgar alias Watson and Palaso who replaced Miiwagaba Rogers. By the end of the year, the 12 suspects were on remand facing aggravated robbery charges.

Security officers kill civilians

There were several incidents security officers mostly UPDF soldiers, opened fire at civilians leaving scores dead. Pte Ameny Bonny, aged 32, was sentenced to death by the 5 Infantry Division Field Court Martial for murdering residents in Paimol, Agago district. Pte Ameny deserted his post at Pakondong Detach and went to Ngora East Village to search for his wife, Ogom Betty, whom he suspected of infidelity.

Armed and agitated, he shot and killed three people, injured two others (including a one-year-old child), and abducted Obita Richard at gunpoint to reveal his wife’s and her alleged lover’s location. During the trial, Ameny pleaded guilty to all charges, citing frustration over his wife’s disappearance with 16.5 million Shillings he loaned her to start a business. Despite unsuccessful attempts to seek help from her family and police, Ameny took matters into his own hands.

Police officer Charles Bahati shot a mini-truck driver Julius Ssemwaka along Ssezibwa road in Kampala after he allegedly refused to give way to their VIP escort vehicle. Another UPDF Soldier Pte Robert Birivumbuka shot five civilians dead and left four others injured in Mayuge. Pte Birivumbuka left his deployment stations in Mbarara and travelled to Mayuge to commit the heinous crime.

