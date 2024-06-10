🔴 LIVE: Uganda Cranes vs Algeria at Namboole

Group G

Uganda 🇺🇬 1⃣🇺 Algeria 🇩🇿 2⃣

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Travis Mutyaba struck early to give the Uganda Cranes a dream start to their World Cup qualifier against Algeria at Mandela National Stadium. Mutyaba struck in the 11th, to secure a first half lead for the hosts before the visitors struck back.

Nine African teams will directly qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2026 if they top their groups during the qualifiers. The best four group runners-up will participate in play-offs to determine which team will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs where Africa will get another one slot.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Table standings

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts Qualification 1 Algeria 4 3 0 1 8 4 +4 12 2026 FIFA World Cup 2 Guinea 3 2 0 1 4 3 +1 6 Possible play-off stage 3 Uganda 4 2 0 2 5 5 0 6 4 Mozambique 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 5 Botswana 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 6 Somalia 3 0 0 3 2 6 −4 0