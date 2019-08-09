Ziggy Wine death: Witnesses grilled at State House

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Seven witnesses and a woman, who was allegedly knocked by the late Michael Alinda alias Ziggy Wine, have been grilled by detectives at State House, Nakasero in Kampala.

Ziggy Wine reportedly succumbed to injuries in the wee hours of Morning at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted following a nasty motorcycle accident at Kyebando-Kisalosalo along Northern Bypass on July 21st, 2019 around 7 pm.

Initially, it was claimed that Ziggy Wine had been kidnapped and tortured leading to his death because of his links to Kyandondo East Member of Parliament, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

However, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga issued a statement on Tuesday indicating that Ziggy Wine had succumbed to injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident.

He paraded seven eye witnesses including Amos Turyamureeba, Simon Kule Aheebwa, Dirisa Byaruhanga, Musoy Wekesa, Brian Musobozi, Sarah Kobisngye and David Kimbowa and the accident victim, Loy Atworo to collaborate police findings. Our reporter visited the accident scene at Kyebando-Kisalosalo on Wednesday to try and interact with the eye witnesses but was told they had been picked by police in the morning.

A source told URN that the group was briefly held at Kiira Road police station before a decision was made to transfer them to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) in Kibuli for interrogation. However, on their way to Kibuli, the vehicle was diverted to Nakasero State House following a telephone call from unidentified person.

While at the Nakasero, the seven witnesses and the accident victim were reportedly grilled one by one by security officers at State House. They were returned to their respective homes late on Wednesday evening. Some of the witnesses confirmed to URN on condition of anonymity that they were indeed taken to State House and questioned on whether they were sure about what they were speaking about Ziggy Wine.

“I was asked whether I saw what happened. I told them what I saw on that day. I was brought back to Kyebando together with my colleagues in by police in a car,” one of the witnesses said. Another witness said the state house operatives recorded whatever they said in addition to their statements at Kiira Road police station. The source declined to divulge expressing fear on what might happen.

“I don’t want to speak much. For more information, you can visit police. I am not at work now but I was there briefly,” the witness said. It is still unclear why state house could have taken interest in their matter.

Don Wanyama, the President’s Press Secretary when contacted on whether the witnesses had been interrogated at State House told our reporter “Nonsense. What does State House got to do with police investigations. Keep State House out of your drama.”

During his briefing on Tuesday, Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, said Ziggy Wine’s relatives knew what had led to his death but decided to conceal information. He explained that a nurse at Hope Clinic only identified as Kule had told police investigators that she attended to the deceased when he was rushed to the clinic by Good Samaritans.

Minutes later, Loy Atworo who was reportedly knocked by Ziggy Wine was also rushed to the facility. Ziggy Wine and Atworo were referred to Mulago hospital and Christian Caring Community Clinic respectively because of their deteriorating health condition.

According to Enanga, Atworo was traced by her relatives, Polly Adongo and James Otim, who immediately transferred her to Kamwokya Christian Caring Community Clinic for further treatment. “The male victim (Ziggy Wine) who suffered serious injuries had no identification documents on him or mobile phone and remained unknown at this stage. He was bleeding from the nose, forehead and also had severe injuries to two of his fingers. The victim was not putting on his helmet and had no protective gear,” Enanga said.

Police said Ziggy Wine was delivered at Mulago hospital Casualty Ward by Kimbowa and Turyamureeba, a Boda-boda rider under inpatient admission number 471567/2019. He was indicated as unknown victim.

URN