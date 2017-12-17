ZARI: Diamond Platnumz still on probation

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ahead of her All White Party at Guvnor on Thursday, South African based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan “The Boss Lady” has spoken of the troubled relationship with hubby Diamond Platnumz.

Speaking on Sanyu FM’s Hit Selector Show on Saturday, Zari told show host Crystal Newman that she has discussed with Diamond Platnumz his extra-marital affair with video vixen Hamisa Mobetto, and are working to mending their relationship.

“Well, he is on probation,” Zari revealed. “Why cheat with a low life, why cheat from my bed, why not wear a condom?”

Zari, shared her business fortunes in South Africa and family life on the radio show. She also narrated her struggles to overcome the death of her former husband Ivan Semwanga and her mom.

It was a star-studded Saturday as Newman earlier hosted Kenyan afro-pop band Sauti Sol.