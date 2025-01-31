Zambia records 96 cholera cases, 5 deaths

LUSAKA | Xinhua | Cholera cases in Zambia have risen to 96, while five people have died so far, according to data released Thursday by the country’s Ministry of Health.

The data also show that Chililabombwe District in Copperbelt Province was the hardest hit with 70 cases, followed by Nakonde District in the northern part of the country with 21 cases. Kitwe and Chingola districts in Copperbelt Province have recorded four cases and one case, respectively.

A total of 56 people have been discharged from hospitals, while 35 remain in various treatment centers.

Zambia recorded more than 20,000 cases and over 700 deaths nationwide when the country experienced one of its cholera outbreaks from October 2023 to 2024. ■