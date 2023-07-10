Yasin Nasser crowned EMC champion

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Yasin Nasser emerged as the 2023 Eastern Motor Club-EMC rally champion on Sunday evening after two days of competitive racing in Jinja and Mayuge districts. Nasser secured victory over his closest rivals, Ronald Ssebuguzi and Peter Kalule, who finished in the second and third positions respectively.

The rally attracted 32 drivers from various rally clubs across the country, but only 10 drivers were able to complete the race in both the two-wheel and four-wheel categories. Several drivers had to retire from the race due to severe mechanical issues with their vehicles that couldn’t be resolved at the service park.

Nasser attributed his win to intensive training and following the instructions provided by his navigator. He revealed that he will not participate in the Masaka rally championship and will instead focus on the upcoming Burundi rally.

Meanwhile, Ssebuguzi expressed his intention to maximize his performance in the Masaka rally to accumulate more points, aiming for an easier path to winning this year’s national rally championship title. Keiz Kagolo, the president of EMC, highlighted the overall success of the rally with minimal safety challenges.

He noted that any identified safety concerns will be addressed in future rally events to enhance the experience for both drivers and fans. Kagolo also urged interested drivers and partners to invest in the development of motor racing sports, emphasizing that such investments will elevate professionalism and competitiveness across all categories.

URN