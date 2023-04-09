World Bank releases over 150 mln USD to help Senegal accelerate digital economy

Dakar, Senegal | Xinhua | The World Bank has granted Senegal 91 billion CFA francs (about 151.4 million U.S. dollars) in financing to implement a project to accelerate the country’s digital economy.

The financing agreement was signed Thursday in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, by Mamadou Moustapha Ba, minister of finance and budget, and Keiko Miwa, the World Bank’s country director for Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, Mauritania, and Senegal in the western and central Africa region.

The project funded by the World Bank is “an adequate response” to the concerns of digital actors in Senegal, Ba said at the signing of the funding agreement.

“In Senegal, the adoption of digital technologies generates significant benefits,” Miwa noted. “In areas where mobile internet is available, the level of household consumption increases by 14 percent and extreme poverty decreases by 10 percent.”

“It is essential to leverage digital technologies for the benefit of the population in vital sectors, such as health, where digital solutions, including electronic medical records, telemedicine, immunization management and other applications, can have a tangible impact,” Miwa added.