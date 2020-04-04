World Bank donates Shs 57 Bn to fight COVID-19

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The World Bank Uganda office has donated Uganda Shillings 57bn (USD 15m) towards the country’s fight to the spread of coronavirus.

The money according to Antony Thompson, the World Bank Uganda Country director, will be re-allocated from the Reproductive Maternal and Child Health Services Improvement Project. The money will be put back from the Fast-Track Facility which is funding the coronavirus responses in different countries.

Uganda missed on the first funding by the World Bank towards emergence health support.

It is not clear what the money will do, but Minister of Health Jane Aceng said this week that they are looking at hiring over 200 health workers to help with this pandemic.

Also health workers in upcountry health units have been reported running away from suspected patients because they don’t have protective gear.

The spread of COVID-19 has strained resources with poor countries like Uganda having to budget for supplementary budgets to tackle the pandemic.

The country has approved for Shs 304 bn supplementary budget for the pandemic fight.

The support has also come in for private companies with private businesses contributing resources to Ministry of Health. Darling Uganda, makers of women’s hair have contributed 200m Uganda shillings. Uganda Red Cross Society has contributed 297m Uganda Shillings.

Other companies have contributed things like mattresses, basins, blankets, protective gear, masks, and mosquito nets.

Last evening, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni asked corporate companies to assist government with their 4WD cars to help in the quick responses to the pandemic.

******

URN