Works ministry invests 560M in constructing Amolatar community road

Amolatar, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Works and Transport has launched the construction work on Kagga community road in Amolatar.

The 20km road stretches from Kagga- Acengryeny to Ayamawele trading center, passing through the three swamps of Awonangiro, Aderolongo and Abalodyang. This is one of the many community roads in the district which were completely submerged by floods in the last two years.

Last year, the district submitted four roads to Ministry of works and transport for consideration for funding and construction. The ministry picked Kaga- Acengryeny to Ayamawele road.

Robert Okidi, the acting district engineer says the submission was done in order of priority and that is why works on Kaga- Ayamawele road will be the first. He adds that work will be done in phases at a total cost of shillings 560m.

The first phase of work will include bush clearing, road shaping, swamp raising, drainage work and graveling.

Nixson Onyok from ministry of works who is the site engineer appealed to community members and local leaders to offer support and supervision, saying it’s tax payers money being invested on the road.

Patrick Olila, the Chief Administrative Officer applauded the ministry for considering the road saying Amolatar as a district cannot raise enough money on its own to construct roads. He tasked the community members to jealously guard the roads from some members who may intentionally destroy it.

Patrick Obote, the former LCIII chairperson appreciated the government for the efforts saying community members will offer support when needed.

*****

URN